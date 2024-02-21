'You're Blowing It Out Of Context': Vikrant Massey's Chat With Mumbai Advocate Goes Viral Amid Controversial Ram-Sita Tweet Row

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey recently faced the ire of netizens after a controversial post shared by him back in 2018 went viral all over again. While he did issue an apology for hurting religious sentiments later, screenshots of the actor's conversation with a Mumbai-based advocate that happened just hours before he apologised, have now surfaced on the internet.

It all started after Vikrant's old tweet resurfaced in which he had shared an illustration of Goddess Sita telling Lord Ram that she was glad she was kidnapped by Ravan and not his "bhakts". "Half baked potatoes and half baked nationalists will only cause a pain in the gut. #KathuaCasr #Unnao #Shame," he had tweeted along with the cartoon.

Mumbai-based advocate Ashutosh Dubey, who also heads the social media legal and advisory department of the Maharashtra BJP, then shot a message to Vikrant about how the now-viral tweet was "disheartening with the belief of the people".

Vikrant's chat with Mumbai advocate

"In our auspicious celebration of Shri RAM mandir Nirman, this viral tweet of yours is disheartening with the belief of the people. The cartooon, its message, everything is clear, there's no scope of any misunderstanding.. It would be great if you deleted the tweet and asked for an apology by letting them know that you believe in Hindu dharma," Dubey texted Vikrant.

The actor was quick to notice the message, and he even responded to Dubey, while clarifying his stance. In the screenshots of their chat shared by the advocate, Vikrant can be seen telling him that the context of the tweet was misunderstood and that it was being blown out of context.

Conversation with Vikrant:

Clear and loud!🔱🙏🚩 pic.twitter.com/u6DRYjT1CG — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) February 20, 2024

"You're blowing it out of context brother. It had nothing to do with the Hindu Dharma. But yes, I agree that the context could easily be misunderstood and it seems to have happened that way," the actor replied.

"I see that you've been very supportive of me for a long while and my stupid tweet yearssss ago had hurt your sentiments. I apologise to you personally," he added, while assuring that he will issue a public apology as well.

Vikrant issues apology

On Wednesday midnight, Vikrant then took to his X handle to apologise to everyone for hurting religious sentiments and clarified that it was never his intention.

"In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also realise the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper," he wrote.

He went on to say, "And I’d with utmost humility like to apologise to each and everyone who has been hurt. As you all by now know, that I hold all faiths, beliefs and religions with the highest possible regard. We all grow up with time and reflect upon our mistakes. This was mine."