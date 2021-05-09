Angelina Jolie: I am very warm and gentle with my children

Los Angeles: Actress Angelina Jolie said that she makes sure to always be very warm and gentle when it comes to her kids. She added that this is something that she has learnt from her late mother Marcheline Bertrand, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In an interview with Australia's Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, she said: "My mother was very gentle. I can be many things in my work and in my life, but I am very warm and gentle with my children. That kindness and warmth is a foundation that's unbelievably important."

She added that she hopes she has made her children comfortable.

"I hope that I've been able to be that (for my own children), that I'm that warm, safe place. Because - and it's maybe a funny thing to say - but considering what my different jobs are, or what people think they know of you, or what you feel you have to be in the world, in truth none of those things are what you really are. Who you are to your children is everything."

The actress shares Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.