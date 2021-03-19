Amid ongoing custody battle, Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's son Maddox testifies in court

Former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolies eldest son, Maddox, has given testimony in the ongoing custody battle of his parents six kids including him.

Maddox's testimony did not favour Pitt, a source from the Jolie camp told US Weekly.

"Maddox has already given testimony as (an) adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn't very flattering toward Brad," the source told the publication.