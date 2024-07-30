Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's 20-Year-Old Son Pax Suffers Head Injury After Bike Crash In LA, Rushed To Hospital

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 20-year-old son, Pax Thein Jolie-Pitt, met with an accident on Monday, July 29, in Los Angeles, California. He was rushed to the hospital after he suffered an injury on his head.

According to TMZ, Pax was driving his electric bike in Los Angeles when he crashed into the back of a car while driving down Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m.

The source further stated that police and paramedics rushed hum to the hospital after he complained of pain in his head. Pax was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Pax is currently in stable condition. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, July 30.

Angelina and Brad share six kids together: Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne.

Pitt and Jolie adopted all of their kids, except for Shiloh and the twins. While Shiloh was born in a Namibian hospital in May 2006, the twins were welcomed in July 2008.

Meanwhile, this news comes after Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh, dropped Brad Pitt’s name. The decision to drop Pitt's name was made due to the "painful events" in her life.

The news came after Shiloh filed a legal request to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie on her 18th birthday.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016 after two years of marriage.

The actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Later, after Brad sued Angelina for selling her share of their jointly-owned winery to a third party, She filed a countersuit, alleging that he physically and verbally abused her and their children on a plane in 2016.