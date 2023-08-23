Angelina Jolie’s Middle Finger Tattoos Related To Ex-Husband Brad Pitt? |

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie recently got a mystery tattoo on both of her middle fingers. Artist Mr. K, who works at the New York City location of the Bang Bang store, a celebrity hot spot shared a picture of the Salt actor’s palms on Instagram with the tattoos blurred out completely.

Mr. K wrote, "Still can't believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her. Guess what she got on her palm?"

While many speculated the design referred to Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt, Mr. K clarified stating, “It’s NOTHING related with Brad Pitt. Guys it’s photoshopped for cover the tattoo. Let me post actual tattoo photo very soon.”

Mr. K is the tattooist who designed Doja Cat's contentious backpiece, which spectators have dubbed "demonic." Celebs who frequent the studio include Miley Cyrus, Joe Jonas, and his wife Sophie Turner among others.

Angelina Jolie dated Brad Pitt from 2005 until their eagerly anticipated wedding in 2014. However, the couple filed for divorce in 2016 and has since been involved in a heated court dispute about their shared winery and children.

Angelina has multiple tattoos across her body including her six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

Besides that, she also has designs honouring ex-partners such as her first spouse, Billy-Bob Thorton. However, she later got them removed from her arm and made a commitment to never get the name of another man tattooed on her body.

Angelina Jolie is best known for starring in films like 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith', 'Maleficent' as well as originating the role of Lara Croft in 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.' On the work front, the Oscar-winner recently directed 'Without Blood' starring Demian Bichir and Salma Hayek. She will next star in the biopic 'Maria' revolving around opera singer Maria Callas. The movie will be directed by Pablo Larrain.