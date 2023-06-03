Angelina Jolie turns 48: Here's looking at the Original Sin actor through the years IN PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023

One of the hottest women in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie turns 48 on June 4. Here's looking at her choicest pictures over the years

In her mother Marcheline Bertrand's arms as a newborn in 1975

With her father Jon Voight in 1980

Jolie and her brother James attend the Academy Awards with their father in 1986

The trio at the Oscars again in 1988

Her first photoshoot at 16

At the SAG Awards in 1999 sporting a blonde look

With ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton at the Gone in 60 Seconds premiere

With baby Maddox in 2003

At the premiere of Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Brad Pitt, who was still married to Jennifer Aniston

A pregnant Jolie in 2008

Jolie and her children in 2011

Jolie attends the Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in 2018 with son Pax

Thanks For Reading!

Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's legal brawl turns uglier
Find out More