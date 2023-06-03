Angelina Jolie turns 48: Here's looking at the Original Sin actor through the years IN PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
One of the hottest women in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie turns 48 on June 4. Here's looking at her choicest pictures over the years
In her mother Marcheline Bertrand's arms as a newborn in 1975
With her father Jon Voight in 1980
Jolie and her brother James attend the Academy Awards with their father in 1986
The trio at the Oscars again in 1988
Her first photoshoot at 16
At the SAG Awards in 1999 sporting a blonde look
With ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton at the Gone in 60 Seconds premiere
With baby Maddox in 2003
At the premiere of Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Brad Pitt, who was still married to Jennifer Aniston
A pregnant Jolie in 2008
Jolie and her children in 2011
Jolie attends the Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in 2018 with son Pax
