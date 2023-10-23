Angad Bedi's Father, Legendary Cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, Dies At 77 In Delhi

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi's father, legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, passed away on Monday (October 23) in Delhi. He was 77.

A source close to Angad told The Free Press Journal that Bishan Singh Bedi underwent a surgery two weeks back. He was hospitalised since then in Delhi.

Bishan Singh Bedi recently made his acting debut with Ghoomer, which also starred his Angad. The film released in theatres on August 19 and it also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. The legendary ex-cricketer had a cameo in the R Balki-directorial.

On working with his father in the sports drama, Angad had reportedly said, "This is a dream come true for me. To be in the same film and credit list of a film together my with father, who is not only a legendary cricketer but also an incredible human being, is an honour."

Angad is quite active on social media and he used to often share photos with his father.

Bishan Singh Bedi is widely regarded as one of the finest left-arm spinners in the history of cricket. He was born on September 25, 1946, in Amritsar, Punjab. He played for the Indian cricket team from 1966 to 1979.

After retiring from professional cricket, Bedi was involved in various capacities in the cricketing world. He has worked as a coach, commentator as well as a cricket administrator.

Bishan Singh Bedi was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1970 and the Padma Shri in 1982.