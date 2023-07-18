Angad Bedi Is Elated To Represent India At An International Sprint Tournament

Angad Bedi | Pic: Instagram/angadbedi

Actor Angad Bedi has made an extraordinary decision to pursue a professional career in sprinting, aiming to represent India in the 400m race at an international level. Following his remarkable achievement of winning the silver medal in his maiden 400m sprinting tournament in Mumbai, Angad has set his sights on taking the sport to new heights and proudly representing his country.

Angad’s passion for athletics and his exceptional athletic prowess have been evident throughout his career. While he has established himself as a versatile actor, Angad has always harboured a deep love for sports, and his recent success in the 400m race has inspired him to embark on this remarkable journey.

With a determination to excel in his newfound athletic endeavour, Angad has been undergoing rigorous and intensive training under the guidance of his coach, Brinston Miranda. Coach Miranda, a seasoned athlete himself, achieved the remarkable feat of securing the 5th rank at the World Masters Games in 2016. Angad’s association with Coach Miranda ensures that he receives top-notch training and mentorship to hone his skills and elevate his performance to international standards.

Expressing his enthusiasm about representing India in sprinting, Angad says, “I am honoured and thrilled to have the opportunity to represent my country in the 400m race next year. First I am aiming for Maharashtra State in December then Nationals. The silver medal in my debut sprinting tournament has fueled my determination to pursue this sport at a professional level.”

He adds, “With the guidance of my esteemed coach, Brinston Miranda, I am committed to giving my best and making my country proud. I am grateful for the support and encouragement I have received from my family, friends, and fans throughout this incredible journey.”

As Angad gears up to compete at the international level, he will continue to train intensively, refining his technique and improving his speed. His journey as a professional sprinter promises to be an inspiration for aspiring athletes and fans alike, showcasing the power of passion and determination in achieving one’s dreams.

On the film front Angad’s recent release R Balki’s directorial Lust Stories 2 opposite Mrunal Thakur is garnering good reviews across cinephiles. His next release, again under the direction of R Balki, is a sports drama film titled Ghoomer. Angad will be seen sharing screen space with Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan in it.

