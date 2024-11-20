 Ananya Panday Shares Photo Of Nani Enjoying Beer, Sparking Attention Amid Diljit Dosanjh's Alcohol Lyric Change Controversy
Ananya Panday recently shared a photo of her Nani enjoying a beer, sparking some attention. This comes shortly after Diljit Dosanjh made headlines for altering the lyrics of his song during a performance in Hyderabad. Diljit replaced references to alcohol, changing "5 tara theke" to "5 tara hotel" and "daaru 'ch lemonade" to "Coke 'ch lemonade."

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
article-image

Ananya Panday recently shared an unseen photo of her Nani enjoying a beer, sparking some attention, especially at a time when public figures are expected to set responsible examples.

In the photo, Ananya's Nani is seen holding a mug of beer. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to wish her Nani a happy birthday and posted the rare photo. In the picture, a young Ananya, as a toddler, is sitting on a bed next to her Nani.

Alongside the photo, Ananya wrote, "Happy Birthday Nani! Love you, cheers," adding beer and smiling emojis. The post has drawn attention, especially as the issue of celebrities' influence on their fans continues to be discussed.

article-image

Ananya's post comes shortly after Diljit Dosanjh made headlines for altering the lyrics of his song during a performance in Hyderabad. Diljit replaced references to alcohol, changing "5 tara theke" to "5 tara hotel" and "daaru 'ch lemonade" to "Coke 'ch lemonade."

This move followed a notice from the Telangana government regarding songs that promote alcohol and drugs during his Hyderabad concerts. Diljit's decision stands in contrast to Ananya's candid post.

While both reflect different approaches, they highlight the ongoing conversation about responsibility in the entertainment industry and how celebrities navigate their influence on their audience.

Last year, Ananya flew to Delhi with her mother, Bhavana, to surprise her Nani on her birthday. Sharing a video of her Nani's surprised reaction, Ananya wrote, "Surprising Nani on her birthday in Delhi. Happy birthday Nani, love you!!" The video showed Ananya knocking on the door and singing a birthday song, as her Nani was delighted to see them.

On the work front, Ananya, who was last seen in "CTRL," will next star in the upcoming film "Chand Mera Dil." The film, which also stars Lakshya, is directed by Vivek Soni and is slated for release in theatres next year.

Sharing the first poster of the film, Karan Johar wrote, "We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai... Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025."

