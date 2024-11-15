 Bhavana Pandey On Daughter Ananya Panday's Acting In Student Of The Year 2: 'She Was Not Fully Aware...'
Bhavana Pandey On Daughter Ananya Panday's Acting In Student Of The Year 2: 'She Was Not Fully Aware...'

Bhavana Pandey On Daughter Ananya Panday's Acting In Student Of The Year 2: 'She Was Not Fully Aware...'

Bhavana Pandey opened up about her daughter, actress Ananya Panday's performance in her debut film Student of the Year 2, which was released in 2019.

Shefali Fernandes Updated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 07:47 PM IST
article-image

Bhavana Pandey, the wife of actor Chunky Panday, is currently enjoying the success of her Netflix series Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives. Recently, she opened up about her daughter, actress Ananya Panday's performance in her debut film Student of the Year 2, which was released in 2019 and also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Bhavana said that Ananya did everything possible from her side and gave her best effort. "There are so many factors that matter in a film. Maybe in Student of the Year 2… she was too raw. So I wouldn’t say she didn’t try her best, but perhaps she wasn’t fully aware of what to do," she added.

Furthermore, Bhavana stated that Ananya's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Call Me Bae are her favorites, and she loved her daughter's performance in them.

"I think she was very funny. I don’t want to sound like an obsessed fan, but I keep rewatching that series. Whenever I have nothing else to watch, I put it on because. It’s just so funny. I really enjoyed her character in Call Me Bae," concluded Bhavana.

Meanwhile, Student Of The Year 2 was directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film also starred Aditya Seal, Harsh Beniwal, Sahil Anand, Manjot Singh, Samir Soni, and Gul Panag, among others.

It was a sequel to Student of the Year, which was released in 2012. It marked Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra's debut in the film industry.

On the work front, Ananya is currently filming for the second season of Call Me Bae. She also has the biopic of lawyer C Sankaran Nair with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, which will be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.

