Anant Ambani wears whopping ₹18 crore wristwatch at NMACC event in Mumbai: What is so special about it?

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, attended the inaugural ceremony of the extravagant Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai over the weekend.

Anant arrived at the event along with fiance Radhika Merchant, who is soon set to be the 'bahu' of the Ambani family.

While the entire event was a star-studded affair, it was Anant who stole the show as he walked in wearing a whopping Rs 18 crore watch.

Anant Ambani's Rs 18 crore watch

Yes, you read that right! The Ambani scion was spotted wearing an uber-luxurious Rs 18 crore wrist watch atht event, which is also said to be the "most complicated wristwatch ever made".

According to a page named Indian Horology, Anant wore the Grandmaster Chime watch by Patek Philippe. It boasts twenty complications, a reversible case and two independent dials and six patented innovations.

The 20 complications include five chiming modes, two of which are patented world firsts: an acoustic alarm that strikes the preselected time and a date repeater sounding the date on demand.

The wristwatch is adorned with solid gold dial plates with an alligator leather, hand-stitched clasp.

The development, production and assembly process covered a staggering 1,00,000 hours.

About NMACC

Located within the Jio World Centre premises in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is touted to be Nita Ambani’s dream project. With this, she aims to preserve and promote Indian art forms and present the culture of the country for a global audience.

The inaugural event saw the who's who of Bollywood marking their attendance and the biggest names of Hollywood too arrived in Mumbai for the same.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Kajol, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz and Gigi Hadid, were among the many guests who graced the event.

Eminent personalities from the field of business, politics and sports too were seen at NMACC.

