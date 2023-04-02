'Ambani's party has 500 notes instead of tissue paper': Foodies reveal truth behind viral photo | Twitter

How about getting currency notes stuck alongside the dish you shall try tonight? Exciting, huh? An image jokingly claiming to be from a party hosted by the Ambani family and showing a food item served with 500 rupee-like notes has gone viral on social media. But wait, it is not what it looks like...

Check viral photo

Ambani ji ke party mein tissue paper ki jagah 500 ke notes hote hain 😭 pic.twitter.com/3Zw7sKYOvC — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 2, 2023

The Twitter user who shared the photo hinted at the richness of the Ambanis and stated that their parties could afford to replace tissue papers with money. The tweet read, "Ambani ji ke party mein tissue paper ki jagah 500 ke notes hote hain (sic)."

Is that for real some money being served with the delicious cuisine? Foodies have got an answer to clear your doubt and fact-check the case. The food seen in the image is called "Daulat ki Chaat" and happens to be a much-loved recipe in North India. The preparation is especially tried during winter and is made after cooling boiled milk.