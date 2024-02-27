Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash Menu REVEALED: From 2,500 Parsi, Thai & Other Dishes To Midnight Snacks

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant |

Business tycoon and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani is all set to marry Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024. The Ambani family has planned a grand three-day pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1. The star-studded festivities will conclude on March 3.

Several Indian as well as international celebrities like Rihanna, B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul and others, are expected to perform at the grand event. Several details about the pre-wedding bash have been surfaced. A media report revealed that a memorable dining experience has been planned for nearly 1,000 guests with a diverse range of cuisines.

Reportedly, a team of more than 25 chefs will fly down to Jamnagar from Indore for the events. Parsi, Thai, Mexican and Japanese cuisines are also a part of the menu besides Indian and pan-Asian dishes. The report mentioned that special focus will be on Indori food.

Also, as many as 2,500 dishes will be on the menu over the period of three days and not a single dish will be repeated for the functions. Breakfast will include over 70 options, with over 500 options for lunch and dinner. Vegan dishes and midnight snacks are also on the menu.

It was earlier reported that for the pre-wedding bash, a detailed dress code planner, along with a visual mood board for each theme, has been sent to all the guests along with the invitations.

All the guests will be flown down to Jamnagar in chartered flights on March 1, and they have been requested to carry only three bags per couple. Reportedly, the pre-wedding will be attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Vicky-Katrina, Saif-Kareena, Ranveer-Deepika, Karan Johar and others.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony on January 19, 2023.