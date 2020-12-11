Amy Adams set for a new 'Enchanted' outing

Los Angeles: Actress Amy Adams will be reprising her role as Princess Giselle in the sequel of Enchanted. The six-time Academy Award-nominated star will return to role in the sequel titled Disenchanted. The series will stream on Disney+. The company shared the news during its Investor Day, reports variety.com.

A parody of Disney classics, the first film featured princess Giselle being catapulted into modern New York, where she rejects Prince Edward (James Marsden) and finds her true love in divorce-lawyer Robert Phillip (Patrick Dempsey).

Enchanted earned three Oscar nominations in the Best Original Song category for "Happy working song", "So close", and "That's how you know" -- all from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. Adams earned a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of the princess.

The film was a global hit, and registered business of over $340 million in worldwide box office. Disney has reportedly been developing the sequel since 2010. At the moment, there is no word on if other actors from the first movie, including Dempsey, Marsden and Idina Menzel, will return for the sequel.