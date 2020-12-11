K-pop band BTS crowned TIME magazine's entertainer of the year 2020

South-Korean boy band BTS was named TIME magazine’s entertainer of the year in 2020 on Thursday.
This is a major breakthrough for the septet comprising of Jin, Suga, RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope.
"BTS isn't just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They've become the biggest band in the world - full stop," TIME writer Raisa Bruner wrote in a profile of the group.
"And they did it in a year defined by setbacks, one in which the world hit pause and everyone struggled to maintain their connections."
"We climbed our way up slowly, so it feels like we grew together. And we know each other on a deeper level," Jungkook said in a statement.
Meanwhile, as the suspense clouds over TIME Magazine’s person of the year, BTS will be performing in a television special when the winner will be announced.
Earlier this week, BTS featured on the Forbes list of Most Influential Celebrities on Social Media in the Asia-Pacific region.
In the inaugural 100 Digital Stars list, Forbes Asia highlights celebrities who, despite cancelled physical events and activities, managed to remain active using social media to interact with their fans, raise awareness, inspire optimism and even helped causes like Covid-19 relief. The list comes without any ranking.
Not to mention, the group topped the list for most tweeted musicians in the United States for a fourth straight year, reflecting the South Korean boy band’s milestones on the US singles charts and successes at award shows.
BTS recently earned their first mainstream Grammy Award nomination in the best pop/duo group performance for "Dynamite".
“Dynamite” reportedly made YouTube history as the first video to get over 100 million views within 24 hours of being posted.
The group also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Life Goes On", the lead single of their recently released album 'BE' (Deluxe Edition).
According to Billboard, BTS is the first duo or group in history to have two No 1 Hot 100 debut songs.
