K-pop band BTS crowned TIME magazine's entertainer of the year 2020

South-Korean boy band BTS was named TIME magazine’s entertainer of the year in 2020 on Thursday.

This is a major breakthrough for the septet comprising of Jin, Suga, RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope.

"BTS isn't just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They've become the biggest band in the world - full stop," TIME writer Raisa Bruner wrote in a profile of the group.

"And they did it in a year defined by setbacks, one in which the world hit pause and everyone struggled to maintain their connections."

"We climbed our way up slowly, so it feels like we grew together. And we know each other on a deeper level," Jungkook said in a statement.

Meanwhile, as the suspense clouds over TIME Magazine’s person of the year, BTS will be performing in a television special when the winner will be announced.