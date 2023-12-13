Amruta Subhash On Shooting Sex Scenes With 'Best Friend' Shrikant Yadav In Lust Stories 2: 'My Husband Encouraged Him'

Actress Amruta Subhash recently opened up about filming several intimate scenes with her co-star and real life best friend, actor Shrikant Yadav, in Lust Stories 2. In one of her latest interviews, Amruta revealed she had to ask director Konkona Sen Sharma to give her some time to get comfortable with the idea of shooting the sex scenes with Shrikant.

The 44-year-old actress also revealed that her husband encouraged her as well as Shrikant to do the sequence.

Amruta said, "When I read the script, there were so many intimate scenes and I am scared of those. So I told Koko (Konkana) that I need one day with Shrikant, who is my best friend of (many) years. He's like 'Main tere saath ye nahi kar sakta (I can't do this with you).' My husband is his friend and also an actor. He told him 'Tu karlega, acche se karlega (You’ll do it properly)'."

It may be noted that Lust Stories 2 was not the first time that the actress was seen performing intimate scenes on camera. Earlier, in an interview, Amruta recalled shooting sex scenes in the web series Sacred Games 2 and revealed how director Anurag Kashyap was sensitive and accommodating about the shoot.

During a conversation, Amruta said that the filmmaker even asked her about her period dates so that the shoot can be scheduled accordingly. "He was the one who asked me the question, what are your period dates, so they don’t schedule the sex scenes around that. ‘You will do it during your periods?’ he asked," Amruta recalled.

Amruta in Lust Stories 2

Amruta's short film The Mirror in Lust Stories 2 traced the story of Tillotama Shome's character who explored her sexual fantasies by watching her house help (played by Amruta) have sex with her husband at her house, all through a mirror.

Netizens lauded Amruta for acing her role in the short and she received appreciation for her final showdown scene with Tillotama.