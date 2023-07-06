'Will You Do It During Your Periods?': Amruta Subhash On How Anurag Kashyap Treated Her While Filming Sex Scenes In Sacred Games 2

Actress Amruta Subhash was recently seen playing an impactful role in 'Lust Stories 2' and her character is being lauded by the audience. However, 'Lust Stories 2' was not the first time that the actress was seen performing intimate scenes on camera.

Amruta recalled shooting for sex scenes in the web series 'Sacred Games 2', and revealed how director Anurag Kashyap was so sensitive and accommodating about the whole shoot.

She also stated that the sequence in 'Sacred Games 2' was her first sex scene on camera.

'Anurag Kashyap asked me about my period dates'

During a conversation, Amruta recalled how Anurag was "extremely sensitive" about shooting the entire sex scene in 'Sacred Games 2'.

She said that the filmmaker even asked her about her period dates so that the shoot can be scheduled accordingly.

"He was the one who asked me the question, what are your period dates, so they don’t schedule the sex scenes around that. ‘You will do it during your periods?’ he asked," Amruta recalled.

She went on to say that being sensitive to actors while shooting such scenes goes beyond just gender.

Amruta Subhash in Lust Stories 2

Meanwhile, Amruta starred in the short film 'The Mirror' directed by Konkona Sen Sharma in the anthology 'Lust Stories 2'.

It traced the story of Tillotama Shome's character who explored her sexual fantasies by watching her househelp (played by Amruta) have sex with her husband at her house, all through a mirror.

Netizens lauded Amruta for acing her role in the short and she received appreciation for her final showdown scene with Tillotama.