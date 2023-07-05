44 Not 35: Lust Stories 2 Actor Tillotama Shome Wants To Correct Her Age As Displayed On Wikipedia, Netizens Jump In To Help

In recent weeks, Tillotama Shome has been in the public eye for all the right reasons. From her fashionable appearances, to her trendy hairdo and commendable performances in the recent OTT releases, The Night Manager and Lust Stories 2, the actress has been acquiring a fandom of her own.

But, recently the actress tweeted against her age being misrepresented on Wikipedia. In a well-intended but strongly-worded tweet, the actress wrote to point out that she is 44 and not 35 as the site suggests.

She shared, "How do I change my age from 35 to 44 on Wikipedia? I never made this page, but have been pointed towards the discrepancy about how old I say I am and what is written. Thank you in advance."

Within hours of the actress tweeting, netizens jumped in to help her navigate the online space with their respective suggestions.

One user wrote: “Yes, you can most certainly do that (but don't change your surname) you just need to edit and cite a credible source for your age!!! An affidavit uploaded on the municipality website from the const. where you were born would also do!!! But big ask to find the website.”

Another suggested, “You cannot do it yourself in keeping with Wikipedia's rules. You or someone who officially represents you should leave a post on the Talk Page of the article that the age is incorrect. If there is a reference you can provide along with it (for example, a news article)”

Another user wrote in awe of the actress' talent, “Tillotama, it really doesn’t matter to us. What matters is the age that you portray for the character. You are an actor who can do anything. You are that versatile. So the question that comes. Who are you? Where are you in this crowd? Who amongst these characters is the real Tilo.”

Following her debut in filmmaker Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding in 2001, Tillotama has had a slow but steadfast career with remarkable performances in Qissa, Shanghai, Hindi Medium, A Death In The Gunj, Sir and Delhi Crime.