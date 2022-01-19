Tillotama Shome shows off armpit hair in latest photo, gives a classy reply to woman who called it 'disgusting'

Actress Tillotama Shome, who is best known for her roles in rich content-driven independent films like 'Monsoon Wedding' and 'Sir', recently posted a photo showing off her underarm hair.

In the happy photo, the actress can be seen posing in a black t-shirt as she lifted her arms to display her not-so-smooth armpits. However, in the caption, Tillotama clarified that she was not trying to make a statement with the photo.

Her t-shirt, she added, was a reminder to apologise less and mean it more.

"I do say Sorry a lot. Worst is when I apologise in anticipation of someone's apology, as if it's a Hello. I am sorry if I did something good because I could have done it better. The visceral ones of course, slip out of your mouth in silence. The t-shirt is a reminder to use it less and mean it more," she wrote.

"(Oh and about body hair, yeah not sorry about it. I wear it as I like it. Its not a statement. I also wax. I also don't. ) Good day," she added.

Moments after she shared the photo, actress Archana Puran Singh commented, "Your post is most unapologetic @tillotamashome KUDOS girl. Love love lovvvvve it !❤️💪More power to you."

While many lauded Tillotama for her post, some trolled her and were a little less polite. One woman wrote in the comments section, "Sorry but its looking disgusting."

Tillotama, however, gave a classy reply to the user. "Be and let other's be. Good day to you," she wrote.

Tillotama made her debut in Mira Nair’s 'Monsoon Wedding' in 2001. She also appeared in 'Qissa' (2013), 'A Death in the Gunj' (2016) 'Sir' (2018) and 'Children of War (2014)' among others.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 05:50 PM IST