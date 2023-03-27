Amrita Rao reveals she was paired opposite Salman Khan in Wanted, couldn't work due to THIS shocking reason

Amrita Rao and Salman Khan |

Vivaah actress Amrita Rao recently made a shocking revelation about her career and personal life in her recently published book. The book has received huge attention from her fans and followers, especially after a viral statement from her biography.

In her recently launched book, Amrita opens up about her struggles in the film industry and how her career was almost ruined by a certain 'K' person who was trying to bring her down out of insecurity. Many netizens have speculated that the "K" person in question is Kareena Kapoor, who was dating Amrita's co-star Shahid Kapoor at the time.

Amrita and Shahid were one of the magical on-screen pairs in Bollywood at that time, with their films ‘Ishq Vishk’ and ‘Vivah’ being two of the biggest films in both careers.

Clueless about being offered Salman’s ‘Wanted’

Amrita also reveals that her vengeful manager had hidden an offer from her to star alongside Salman Khan in the film 'Wanted'. She only found out about the offer when she bumped into producer Boney Kapoor while shooting for a South Indian film in Hyderabad.

Boney informed her that she had been offered the film, but her manager had kept it from her, claiming that the dates were impossible to match. Hearing this truth, Amrita was heartbroken and felt cheated by her manager's actions, which she believes were motivated by revenge.

Hurt by 'lack of professionalism’ in the industry

Despite the challenges she faced in her career, Amrita has come a long way and is now enjoying motherhood after taking a break from work. In a recent interview, she also revealed that she had been replaced in films several times by star kids, but what hurt her the most was the lack of professionalism shown by the producers who didn't bother to inform her about the decision.

Amrita's book has sparked a lot of interest among Bollywood fans and has shed light on the harsh realities of the film industry. Her honesty and bravery in sharing her story have earned her admiration and respect from her fans and colleagues alike.