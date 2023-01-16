Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol turn authors, announce their first book - Couple of Things

In the last few years, a host of actors have turned authors including Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Khan, Neena Gupta, Priyanka Chopra, and Karan Johar among many others. Adding to the list of tinsel town authors is Vivah actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol.

The couple is set to release their first book Couple of Things soon.

Amrita announced the news of their first book together on her Instagram on Monday. OUR BOOK “Couple of Things” #comingdoon We are turning Co Authors. (sic)," the actor captioned the post with a beautiful picture.

"A book on Couple of Things seemed like the next best transition for us. We believe our love story has the potential to explore every medium and reach every audience. We are super thrilled to bring to the readers, each n every aspect of our love story and our journeys to spotlight - the good, the bad, the controversial, all of it,” said Amrita, who got married to RJ Amol in 2014 and welcomed their first child in 2020.

The news of Vivah actress Amrita Rao, getting married to popular Radio Jockey RJ Anmol had left the industry and their fans surprised. The duo who always kept their personal lives private, won hearts with their YouTube videos where they treated fans with glimpses of their love life. Now, they are all set to take the literary scene by storm.

This out-and-out romantic book will trace their individual journeys that eventually leads them to their destiny - each other.

The book will hit the stands, this Valentine’s season.

