 Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda To Make Bollywood Debut? Mom Shweta Bachchan REACTS
Navya Naveli Nanda is rumoured to be dating actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

IANSUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Shweta Bachchan Nanda has dispelled rumours about her daughter, Navya Naveli, getting all set to make her Bollywood debut.

The rumours gained momentum after the debut of Navya Naveli's brother, Agastya Nanda, in 'The Archies', but Shweta was firm in denying that Navya had no plans to enter the film industry.

Both Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda are Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren and Raj Kapoor's great-grandchildren. Shweta was representing Navya Naveli at an event for podcasters in Mumbai.

She said, "I am here to represent my daughter, and I am very excited for her and proud for her. I am thrilled to be here to collect the award on her behalf." Navya Naveli runs the podcast, 'What The Hell Navya'. Talking about her daughter's talent as a podcaster.

Shweta emphasised, 'I think it is wonderful, it is a great way of reaching out to people. You can carry it wherever you go, you can listen to it on a train or a bus. I think it is a fantastic and wonderful medium of getting your word across." When asked about Navya Naveli making an entry into Bollywood, her mother was emphatic.

She said, "I think you are very well acquainted with the work Navya does and she has her hands full. I don't think Bollywood is the way to go for her."

