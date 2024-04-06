Navya Naveli Nanda: 'A Lot Of Opportunities I Got Are Because Of My Privileged Background'

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, is a well-known figure in the realms of social media and entertainment. The 26-year-old recently opened up about her journey as an entrepreneur at the age of 21 and how she attributes it to her privileged background.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Navya shed light on how her upbringing and affluent background played a significant role in shaping her career and providing her with various opportunities. She expressed that her upbringing has molded her identity, acknowledging that her career achievements are greatly influenced by the privilege she has had in her life. Navya remarked, "A lot of opportunities that I got are because of my privileged background, and I hope in my own way and through my hard work, I can create those opportunities for myself one day."

The young entrepreneur also rejected the 'celebrity' label often associated with her, stating, "I don’t consider myself a celebrity; I think I have a lot more to do and achieve in life before I can be given that tag." She emphasized the importance of acknowledging and respecting one's privilege, rather than brushing it aside or avoiding the topic. Navya emphasized the significance of recognizing one's privilege and being grateful for the opportunities bestowed upon them.

Aside from her 'vodcast,' 'What the hell Navya,' the 26-year-old co-founded Aara Health, a health tech platform focusing on stigmatized women's issues such as menstruation. She co-founded this platform in 2020, following her graduation from New York's Fordham University.