 Amitabh Bachchan Says It Was A 'Quiet Family Bring In' At Midnight On 'Better Half' Jaya Bachchan's 76th Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan Says It Was A 'Quiet Family Bring In' At Midnight On 'Better Half' Jaya Bachchan's 76th Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan Says It Was A 'Quiet Family Bring In' At Midnight On 'Better Half' Jaya Bachchan's 76th Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and penned a heartfelt gratitude note on Jaya Bachchan's birthday.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
article-image

As his "better half", Jaya Bachchan, turned 76 on Tuesday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a note expressing his love and gratitude for her.

The actor also shared that it was a "quiet family bring in" at midnight. Taking to the blog, Big B shared: "It is in the morn of another family birth... of which that has required no explanation... the better half celebrates her birthday TODAY, and all the greetings for her are recognised and shown gratitude, as always."

Read Also
When Jaya Introduced Karisma Kapoor As Her 'Daughter-In-Law' At Amitabh Bachchan's 60th Birthday -...
article-image

"A quiet family 'bring in' for the 9th on the midnight hour... and the love of immediate family presence," he added.

Read Also
Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan 50th Wedding Anniversary: Rare & unseen pics of the legendary couple
article-image

In June 1973, Big B and Jaya Bachchan got married. The two have a daughter, Shweta, and a son, Abhishek Bachchan.

The two have worked together in films like 'Sholay', 'Abhimaan', 'Zanjeer', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Mili', and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', among others.

Read Also
'Fake News': Amitabh Bachchan Dismisses Reports Of His Hospitalisation & Surgery (VIDEO)
article-image
Read Also
Did you know? The makers of ‘Sholay’ almost re-shot a happy ending for Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan
article-image

The two were last seen together on screen in R. Balki's 2016 film 'Ki & Ka' in a special cameo. The film originally starred Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Salman Khan Reaches Jamnagar For Anant Ambani's Birthday Bash

WATCH: Salman Khan Reaches Jamnagar For Anant Ambani's Birthday Bash

After Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Ankita Lokhande All Set To Return As Amarapali On The Big Screen

After Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Ankita Lokhande All Set To Return As Amarapali On The Big Screen

'He Resembles God': Badshah Touches 3 Years Younger Arijit Singh's Feet During Live Concert,...

'He Resembles God': Badshah Touches 3 Years Younger Arijit Singh's Feet During Live Concert,...

Amitabh Bachchan Says It Was A 'Quiet Family Bring In' At Midnight On 'Better Half' Jaya Bachchan's...

Amitabh Bachchan Says It Was A 'Quiet Family Bring In' At Midnight On 'Better Half' Jaya Bachchan's...

'Face Like Yours Can't Have Cleavage': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Recalls Filmmaker's Bizarre Advice...

'Face Like Yours Can't Have Cleavage': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Recalls Filmmaker's Bizarre Advice...