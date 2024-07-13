 Amitabh Bachchan Pens Cryptic Note After Attending Anant-Radhika's Wedding: 'Those That Had A Deeper Association...'
Amitabh Bachchan also spoke about meeting 'old acquaintances' at the wedding

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has penned a cryptic note after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding with his family in Mumbai. In the wee hours of Saturday (July 13), hours after returning home from the star-studded event, Big B took to his blog and penned a cryptic note about what is 'lost and forgotten'. He also spoke about meeting 'old acquaintances' at the wedding.

The Kalki 2898 AD actor wrote, "Back from a glorious wedding and the feel after a very long time of public exposure, the wealth of love and affection that I can possibly think of with so many old acquaintances... they seemed to have changed in their physiognomy, but extremely sincere in their affection towards the association and the love of our times well spent together."

He further wrote about what is 'lost and forgotten'. "This is what life is all about.. the associations and love and care .. It is strange how the little things that matter to each other, remain, but those that had a deeper association or a meaningful spent time, is lost and forgotten .. well, not really forgotten, but kept on the back burner, and remembered or brought out only when there is required meaning of the association," the note read.

It may be mentioned that Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nana, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda arrived together at the wedding as they all were all smiles as they posed for the photographers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived separately with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Anant and Radhika's has become the talk of the town because of the grandeur and extravagance. The wedding ceremonies will transpire over a period of three days starting July 12. The couple got hitched in Mumbai in the presence of who's who of the business and global paradigm, including Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and politicians.

The Shubh Aashirwad ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 13 and the festivities will conclude on July 14 with Mangal Utsav or Reception.

