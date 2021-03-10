Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Chehre' teaser to be out on March 11

Ever since the release date of the movie, Chehre, was announced, fans have been hoping to get a further glimpse of the thriller. And, now, the makers have announced March 11 as the release date of the teaser. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared the news.
“Chand Chehre, hazaaron raaz. Har chehra kuch kehta hai aur bohot kuch chupata hai. Uncover their real #Chehre in cinemas on 30th April 2021,” he posted.
Emraan Hashmi also shared the same post on his Twitter handle. The film, directed by Rumi Jaffry, also stars Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, Drithiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. The movie is up for a theatrical release on April 30, 2021.
