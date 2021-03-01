After being snubbed from ‘Chehre’ poster, Rhea Chakraborty sports a ‘Man Up’ hoodie that costs Rs 2,500

Last week, the makers of the upcoming film 'Chehre' release a poster featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, and Raghubir Yadav.

However, Rhea is reportedly for being snubbed out of the poster.

According to her close friend, Rhea had not even in her wildest dream anticipated this kind of snub. "After all that she had gone through in 2020 she was somehow trying to piece together her life again…only to be rudely awakened to this. She is not welcome in Bollywood, it seems," her friend added.

Rhea's friend, however, said the snub would not shatter her. "After what she went through, do you think this snub would shatter her? Not at all. She has fought many hurdles during the last year. She would fight this one too," she said.

Meanwhile, 'Chehre' is set to have a theatrical release on April 30. The film was earlier scheduled to release in July 2020 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rumi Jaffery directorial is backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

Rhea headlined in 2020 for her alleged involvement in the death of actor and boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 last year.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8 as part of the probe, and granted bail after a month on October 7.