Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Sethupathi’s film WHO set to go on floors in March 2023?

Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Sethupathi | Pics: Instagram/amitabhbachchan/actorvijaysethupathi

Well-known film production house Pooja Entertainment’s base now is in London. They have several upcoming films which include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath. They are also working on a couple of films some of which are at the scripting level and for the others, locations are being zeroed down.

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, our source spills the beans about another film under their banner titled WHO. “It is all set to go on floors in the month of March, 2023. (Rakshasudu fame) director Ramesh Varma has been signed for the same,” the source reveals.

Our source further adds, “Director Ramesh Varma was in London doing recce for the shooting locations in London for WHO as the producers – Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh are stationed in London. And Pooja Entertainment usually preferably shoots in London. Ninety percent of the filming of WHO will be completed in London while the initial shoot will be done in Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh). The recce for the shoot in Vijayawada has just been completed a day earlier, as the film goes on floors in March 2023.”

The Free Press Journal had earlier broken the story that Amitabh Bachchan will be signed for WHO. Now our source confirms the same. “The story has been narrated to Amitabh Bachchan. The company’s writer Rahul Shrivastava narrated the story to him in Hindi as director Ramesh Varma was out of the country.”

Last but not the least giving away the key secret, our source further elaborates, “Vijay Sethupathi has also been roped in. The combination of Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Sethupathi will surely raise the temperature of the film bringing in loads of surprises.”

We tried reaching out to Deepshikha through phone call and text messages but she remained unavailable for comment.