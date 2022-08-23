THIS is what Deepshikha Deshmukh has to say on Amitabh Bachchan being approached for Pooja Entertainment's Who

Pics: Instagram/deepshikhadeshmukh/amitabhbachchan

The trailer of Cuttputlli was recently launched at a grand event held in Mumbai. Produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the thriller stars Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh and Sargun Mehta (in her Bollywood debut). It will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. It is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. Deepshikha is Vashu’s daughter and is aware of every nuance of film making. In an exclusive breaking news, The Free Press Journal got to know from our source that Pooja Entertainment is planning to launch a film titled Who.

Our source also revealed the details as to which Bollywood legend has been approached for the lead role as well as what the film’s genre will be. The film is a crime thriller and will be directed by Ramesh Varma. He had directed the Telugu film Rakshasudu which was a remake of Ratsasan a Tamil film. Interestingly, Cuttputlli is the Hindi remake of the same.

While Deepshikha remained tight-lipped about Who, we caught up with her for an exclusive chat. When asked about Pooja Entertainment announcing a film very soon which will star Amitabh Bachchan, she laughs and shares, “I say fingers crossed, we have to make a lot of announcements coming up soon. So let’s hope for the best. We need all the support which is very important. We are so happy that the response of Cuttputlli’s trailer is so good! Bus audiences ko pasand aaye. I hope and pray that we are successful as we work hard to entertain the audience.”

Deepshikha adds, “It’s very hard to make good content so we just want to take young talent, young content.”

When pressed further about the megastar being approached for Who, Deepshikha says, “Abhi toh itni saari announcements hai aur maine abhi tak lineup nahin rakha hai. It’s all in the pipeline. Whenever the scripts and announcements are ready, we shall inform all of you.”

When quizzed about director Ramesh Varma being signed for helming Who, she concludes, “We shall definitely update everything once it's set for announcements.”