Amit Sadh on his character in Breathe: Into the Shadows: 'I've lived with Kabir for 6 years, it did not leave me'

The second season of Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh's web series Breathe: Into the Shadows recently premiered on Prime Video and is receiving rave reviews from the audiences.

The psychological crime thriller returned after two years with Abhishek, Amit, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur reprising their roles, while Naveen Kasturia is the new addition in the fresh season.

Amidst the cast, Amit remains a veteran as he has played the role of Kabir Sawant since the inception of the series.

The actor unveiled his special connection with the character that he has been a part of his life since the last six years. Amit says, “I think I’ve somewhat lived with Kabir so I didn't need to revisit the series before starting the shoot again. But I did live with Kabir for a long time, for six years. It did not leave me, until I think this season ended.”

He continued, “We filmed the three seasons of Breathe at different stages of my life and to be honest I didn't even know that there will be season 2 of the series when we were filming season 1, and that it will reach at this stage where it is right now.”

Amit further added, “I want to thank Mayank for giving me this character and allowing me to shine. A lot of times you don’t get the freedom as an actor in the films or work that you do, but I think Mayank has given me so much freedom that the fear and hesitation from within is all gone, and because of that I think I'm able to be a good Kabir.”

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode series is directed by Mayank Sharma, who has also co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande.