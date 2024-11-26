 Amid Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan Divorce Rumours, Shweta Bachchan Makes Kind Gesture Towards Actress' Sister-In-Law
Shweta Bachchan appears to have put an end to the rumours of a fallout with Aishwarya Rai, with her recent kind gesture towards the actress' sister-in-law, Shrima Rai. This comes amid reports suggesting trouble in Aishwarya and Abhishek's marriage.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 06:43 PM IST
article-image

Shweta Bachchan seems to have put an end to the rumours of a spat with Aishwarya Rai with her recent kind gesture towards the actress' sister-in-law, Shrima Rai. This gesture comes amid reports claiming trouble in Aishwarya and Abhishek's marriage. Recently, Shrima Rai shared an Instagram story dedicated to Abhishek's sister, Shweta, and her husband, Nikhil Nanda.

In the photo, Shrima thanked both Shweta and her husband for sending a surprise bouquet of flowers to her house. The photo quickly went viral, with many expressing surprise at the unexpected interaction between the families. Sharing the photo, Shrima wrote in the caption, "Thank you, Nikhil Nanda and Shweta. This is stunning."

article-image

The reason behind the gesture remains unclear. Abhishek and Aishwarya are frequently making headlines, with rumours about their divorce continuing to gain momentum. Despite persistent gossip suggesting that things may not be going well between the two, Abhishek has firmly denied all such claims. The 'Dasvi' actor recently emphasized that even in challenging times, one should always cling to the smallest "ray of hope."

He shared that it's easy to be overwhelmed by darkness and negativity, but holding on to hope is essential.

article-image

A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence over the ongoing rumours. In a blog post, Big B addressed his concerns about "information ending with question marks" and the negative impact it has on those involved.

The actor wrote, "It takes immense courage, conviction, and sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life. I rarely say much about family because that is my domain, and its privacy is maintained by me."

Amitabh added, "Speculations are speculations. they are unverified untruths. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercial interests. I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice. and I shall appreciate their efforts in serving society."

