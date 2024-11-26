 Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Sister-In-Law Shade Actress For Not Sharing Their Photos On Instagram? See Viral Comment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, made a rare comment on the actress a few days ago on social media, a screenshot of which is now going viral. A netizen questioned Shrima for not posting about Aishwarya on her social media, to which she replied and asked the user to head to the actress' handle where they would not find a single mention of hers.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, made a rare comment on the actress a few days ago on social media, a screenshot of which is now going viral. A netizen questioned Shrima for not posting even a single photo of Aishwarya on her social media, and the latter's response to it grabbed eyeballs.

Shrima shared a picture in May in which she was seen posing with her husband and Aishwarya's brother, Aditya Rai, their two kids, and the actress' mother, Brindya Rai. A netizen then pointed out that Shrima has never shared a photo with the Jodha Akbar actress on her page, and she never even mentioned her online. "Not even a single pic she shares of Aishwarya or Aaradhya (sic)," the user wrote.

Shrima did not miss the comment, and despite not being one to address netizens on social media, she replied to the comment saying, "You can head over to her page to find all the images of her and there you will find solely shots of them and not a single one of us. That should satisfy you (sic)."

While the comment by Shrima had gone unnoticed back then, eagle-eyed fans recently found it out and the screenshots have now gone viral on the internet.

Fans also pointed out that contrary to Shrima's claims, Aishwarya did share a photo with Aditya and her back in 2019, with the caption, "Family time".

Aishwarya has been all over the news in the past few months owing to reports of trouble in her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan. Reports claimed that the Abhishek had an extramarital affair with actress Nimrat Kaur during the shoot of Dasvi, which led to Aishwarya stepping back from the marriage.

Both Aishwarya and Abhishek have maintained a radio silence when it came to each other in the past few months, and they have been spotted attending multiple events in the city, albeit separately, which added further fuel to the fire.

