Ambani Diwali Bash: Rohit Sharma, Zaheer Khan and other celebs in attendance

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita (Mumbai Indians owner), on Thursday, hosted a grand Diwali bash at Jio World Centre for their IPL team, Mumbai Indians. The gala was attende by star players of the Mumbai indians and immediate family members of Ambani.

this Diwali bash was indded a special one for Ambani's as their twin kids isha and Akash will are celebrating the first Diwali after wedding with thier spouses.

Isha Ambani Piramal arrived with his in-laws and husband in an elegant aqua marine saree paired with a bright pink color blouse and with a touch of heavy accessories.

Akash Ambani arrived with wife Shloka Ambani, Shloka was seen flaunting a blush pink lehenga with minimal jewelry.

Nita Ambani's mother Purnima Dalal and sister Mamta Dalal were also marked their presence at bash.

This starry bash was attended by 'Mumbai Indians' players Zaheer khan with wife Sagarika Ghatge, Yuvraj Singh with wife Hazel Keech, MI Captain Rohit Sharma with Ritika Sajdeh , Pandya brothers Kunal and Hardik