Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta sets stage on fire with Bollywood music

Mumbai: The Bharatanatyam dancer Nita Ambani share the stage with her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, to showcase their dance performance on Bollywood’s Kisna title track and set the stage on fire. Film producer Tanuj Garg, shot the video of Nita and Shloka showcasing their dancing skills and shared it on his Instagram page.
Tanuj Garg also shared the video of a solo dance performance by Chhaya Momaya and posted writing, “Looking ethereal, @chhaya.momaya. Congrats! And my best wishes @dnm_roots and @molfarnist.”
Nita has seen wearing a traditional red lehenga choli, Isha was seen dancing in Anarkali dress and Shloka, wearing a supra-pink colour choli with attractive decorated tassels and a matching lehenga.
Not many knows about Nita Ambani is an professional Bharatanatyam dancer and had already showcased her talent all over the country before tying knot with Indian business magnate and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani.
Shloka Mehta is the daughter of billionaire diamond merchant Russel Mehta. She got married to Akash in March this year with the who’s who of global politics, entertainment, business, politics and sports attending their wedding. Akash and Shloka have been childhood friends.
