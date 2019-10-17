Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta sets stage on fire with Bollywood music

Mumbai: The Bharatanatyam dancer Nita Ambani share the stage with her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, to showcase their dance performance on Bollywood’s Kisna title track and set the stage on fire. Film producer Tanuj Garg, shot the video of Nita and Shloka showcasing their dancing skills and shared it on his Instagram page.

Tanuj Garg also shared the video of a solo dance performance by Chhaya Momaya and posted writing, “Looking ethereal, @chhaya.momaya. Congrats! And my best wishes @dnm_roots and @molfarnist.”