Amar Upadhyay To Play Pranjivan Mehta In Hansal Mehta's Dream Project Gandhi

Amar Upadhyay, who plays a foster father in the television show titled Doree that is currently on-air. The actor will be seen playing a key role of Pranjivandas Mehta in filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s dream project Gandhi. In a freewheeling chat with The Free Press Journal, Amar talks about his character prep set in the 1890’s, his role in Doree and a lot more.

When asked that how he feels to be back on television and films both as an actor and producer, he shares, “I have produced and acted in, Tum Hi Ho. I did a Gujarati film in the UK post which, I will be doing Hansal Mehta's web series Gandhi where I playing Pranjivandas Mehta. I will begin the shoot soon.”

“This time it’s on OTT, they will show Gandhi's detailed journey of London and South Africa, what he went through and about his family time. It is based on the iintriguing life story of Gandhi that depicts the entire freedom of struggle. Since its a long journey which is going to be shown in an elaborated manner,” he adds.

Sharing further on the preparations for his role, he reveals, “I had to get the look of my character during 1890. I love flirting around with different looks. I will be wearing bell bottoms and trousers of the that era which brings a refreshing and an entirely different feel in today's times. You will also see me wearing the hats with long overcoats. Mr. Mehta was a lawyer and doctor.”

Amar, who is currently seen in a d-glam role for the first time on television in the show Doree spills some beans about his role, “Usually I play the role of a Thakur, so I have to wear a lot of make-up. I am playing a physically challenged character in Doree since as a child, he was thrown down from a great height due to which he suffers physical deformity. He doesn’t believe in gender bias and adopts a girl child. I am her foster father,” he signs off.

