Revealed! Why Amar Upadhyay feels his role in the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be a game changer for him

Actor Amar Upadhyay, who rose to fame with his much-loved character Mihir in one of India’s most popular daily soaps Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi..., says that his resolution for 2022 is to work round the clock. In a candid chat with Free Press Journal, Amar reveals that he wants to continue working in films and web shows along with focussing on his construction business.

Amar will also be seen playing a pivotal role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. Without revealing much about the film and his role, he says, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoots have been wrapped up, and the film will be releasing in the last week of March this year. The shoot went really, very well, and everything was arranged beautifully. The atmosphere was very positive on the sets. It is an amazing film with great co-stars and a superb director Anees Bazmee. Overall it was a great team to work with. I hope people will love the film.”

Anees Bazmee on the sets of the film | Pic: Instagram/aneesbazmee

The actor believes that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will definitely be a turning point in his career. “The outcome of the project is marvellous. I have enjoyed enormous fame on TV. Perhaps this one will surely turn out to be one more feather on my cap,” he states.

Amar has been a part of the entertainment industry for nearly two decades. He started his career with modelling, and he is best known for his collaborations with TV czarina Ekta Kapoor. Opening up about his journey, Amar says, “My journey so far has been full of ups and downs. I’ve learned a lot of lessons. At the same time, it also has been fun and exciting all the way. I’ve been able to give hit shows on TV, and I want to make a mark in films. I am working towards that, and I would like to say that overall it’s been a great journey so far.”

When asked how he has managed to juggle between TV shows and films, the actor explains, “It’s just a game of time management and what you like to do as an actor. Luckily, I’ve been able to make good choices about the work I’ve done. And I’m grateful for having options to choose from and not just doing whatever comes to me.”

TV actors find it very difficult to transition from TV to films, and Amar agrees. “Acceptance wasn’t easy as such, and I’ve worked hard for it. As an actor, you have to find out what the audience likes, and you have to work towards that. It’s not easy at all. It’s your work and the way you carry and portray the character that gets you accepted,” he explains.

Actors who have transitioned from TV to films, often complain of being looked down upon. “I don’t work with such people. I recently rejected a big banner film which had four to five days of work. I only do substantial work. It’s your choice where you want to be placed in a movie. It makes no sense to complain if you are desperately doing a one-day role just for being in a movie. For me, the role is very important whether it’s TV, OTT, or films, and I place myself accordingly,” Amar concludes.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:47 AM IST