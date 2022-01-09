Cubicles: Abhishek Chauhan, Shivankit Parihar, Niketan Sharma talk about Season 2 and their roles

After a successful first season, the makers of 'Cubicles' have released the second season of one of the popular shows. 'Cubicles' revolves around the life of Piyush, a typical first jobber, and the people around him.

This second season, just like the previous one, takes us down memory lane with its realistic depiction of the ultra-competitive corporate world. The show stars Abhishek Chauhan, Sameer Saxena, Niketan Sharma, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Nidhi Bisht, Arnav Bhasin and others.

In an exclusive interaction with Free Press Journal, the actors of 'Cubicles' talked about the show and what the audience can expect from the fresh season.

Abhishek, who plays the role of Piyush, said that the creators have gone deeper into the lives of all the characters in the second season. "In the new season, we talk about real situations, real things what these characters individually face in their lives."

Niketan, who essays the role of Naveen Shetty, said, "The audience can expect more drama as season 2 is funnier and more relatable as compared to the first one."

Talking about the relevance and reliability of the show in today's time, Abhishek shares, "The show is an ode to all those people who work so hard sitting in cubicles. They are basically an important part of the machinery that keeps everything going. It is actually the story of everybody and most of us who have a job to do. The story also talks about how generally we have this misconception or perception that 9 to 5 jobs are boring or people who do it, don't really like their work and that they do it because they don't have a choice. In the show, we talk about how people are actually passionate about what they do and they genuinely want to grow in their jobs."

Shivankit, who plays the role of Angad Waghmare in 'Cubicles', adds, "Everything is possible in our lives and is just a click away because of these people who sit in cubicles and work. They make our lives so easy. So I believe the story of the show is quite relatable."

Elaborating on how the second season is different from the first one, Niketan explains, "Earlier, we looked at the characters from Piyush's point of view but now, all the characters have their own story going on and the audience will surely with our characters.

Abhishek further adds, "There is a jump that we are taking in terms of the format of the show. In the first season, there was only Piyush exploring this environment that he had stepped into and we had only touched a few points here and there just to give an idea or make people revisit their sweet memories when they embarked on this journey. But now, the creators and the writers didn't want it to be restricted to only anecdotes from the corporate world or the office life. They wanted to make it as real as possible. So in this season, Piyush is dealing with bigger problems."

"There has also been a huge gap between the two seasons. We've grown personally in our lives and so have the characters. So there are a lot of changes and you will see Piyush grow a lot more than the last time," he adds.

Talking about his character, Shivankit shares, "Angad prefers not to associate with others much. He is a loner. He looks tough but is a very kind-hearted person. However, you'll get to know a lot more about him and how he is as a person in the new season. Also, just because he was never included in any groups in his life, he has started hating all those things and makes other people's lives difficult now."

'Cubicles' season 1 was a hit and Abhishek says that it is always a 'treat' to hear from people that they liked the show and could relate to it.

"There have been several shows based on offices and the 9 to 5 culture in the past but from what I can gauge from the audience's response is that 'Cubicles' feels more homely than the other shows. They feel that the relatability and authenticity are much more," Abhishek says.

Niketan and Shivankit ad that they were quite excited about the new season. "When you get so much appreciation and love, there's also a responsibility on the creators and actors to make something even better. I'm definitely excited and a bit nervous. I am waiting to see how the audience will perceive this season. Several new characters also have been involved in this season so it will be interesting to see how the audience reacts to it," Niketan says.

"The excitement is always there and especially shooting during the pandemic was difficult. And amid all the difficulties during the shoot, when the show releases, the excitement doubles," Shivankit adds.

'Cubicles' season 2 premiered on Sony Liv on January 7.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 08:00 AM IST