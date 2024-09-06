 Amar Kaushik REACTS To Poster Comparisons Between Stree 2 & Stranger Things: 'We Did Not Realise It'
Stree 2 is directed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios

Manisha Karki Updated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 09:39 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy film Stree 2 is directed by Amar Kaushik. He recently reacted to the similarities between the posters of Stree 2 and Netflix's popular fantasy series Stranger Things. As the film has earlier landed into the controversy of alleged plagiarism regarding its poster.

Netizens on the internet compared the two posters and struck similarities between the two. Speaking about the similarities between the two posters, Amar said to India Today, “About the poster resemblance to ‘Stranger Things’, we did not realise it honestly. The designer made it we liked it, and we later realised that it was quite similar. I know the audience is more intelligent than the filmmaker. They will catch plagiarism. So, I know what the audience feels, but the intention was not to copy. It was coincidental. Had I known, we would have avoided it.”

Amar stated that he has never watched Harry Potter, and his team has watched it. He added, "My team keeps telling me and advising me if any scene is even remotely similar to the ones in other series."

He further revealed that he has watched Stranger Things, and a lot of the scenes come from a deep cultural root. Giving an example, he stated that the climax scene was natural, as they never thought it would go as Vicky showing his goodness to remove the sword. "Technically, Raj has no superpower in this movie, his kindness and innocence are his superpowers. That was the idea," he concluded.

Stree 2 is directed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Raaz, and Flora Saina in pivotal roles.

The film will also have a cameo appearance by Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia. It was released on August 15.

