 Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 To NOT Hit Theatres On December 6; Check Out New Release Date
Actor Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule was initially reported to hit the big screens on December 6, 2024. Now, the makers have officially announced that the film would arrive a day earlier in theaters on December 5.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 05:07 PM IST
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 | Instagram

The release date for Allu Arjun starrer "Pushpa: The Rule" has been changed again and will now release on December 5.

Originally set for December 6, the film is now expected to hit theaters a day earlier, on December 5. The film went through several ups and downs related to the release date, as it was initially planned to hit the screens in April 2024 and later was pushed for August 15.

Allu Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a new poster of the film. In the poster, the star is seen smoking a pipe and looking at his gun very seriously. He captioned the post: "#Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th."

The producers of "Pushpa: The Rule" on Thursday held a press conference to announce the new date. Directed by Sukumar, "Pushpa: The Rule" also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who will be seen reprising her role of Srivalli. The first installment, "Pushpa: The Rise," released in 2021.

The Telugu action drama had Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, a coolie who rises in a syndicate that smuggles red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, and Ajay Ghosh.

In September, the makers of the film had dropped a new poster from the film. The new poster of the film featuring Allu with his back towards the camera as he looks over the ruins in the aftermath of a possible destruction. The poster has a monochromatic hue of crimson with the text "75 days to go" written over it.

They wrote in the caption, ""75 DAYS for the world to witness Pushpa and his matchless aura on the big screens. #Pushpa2TheRule will mark an unprecedented chapter in Indian Cinema. THE RULE IN CINEMAS on 6th DEC 2024". Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is set to release on December 5

