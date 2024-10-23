 Did Tamannaah Bhatia Just CONFIRM Shraddha Kapoor's Item Song In Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2?
Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly in talks with the makers of Pushpa 2 for an item song. While Kapoor has not yet addressed the rumours, Tamannaah Bhatia may have subtly hinted at the collaboration. Recently, Shraddha commented on Tamannaah’s Instagram reel, and in response, Tamannaah wrote, "Waiting to see you now, my favourite stree," further adding fuel to the rumours.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
article-image

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. It is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021. Recent reports suggest that Shraddha Kapoor is in talks with the makers of Pushpa 2 for a special item number in the film.

While Shraddha has not yet commented on the reports, it appears that Tamannaah Bhatia may have subtly confirmed Kapoor's item song in Pushpa 2. On Tuesday, October 23, Bhatia shared a reel on her Instagram handle celebrating 500 million views of her song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2.

Check it out:

Tamannaah's response has further fueled rumors of Shraddha doing an item dance number for Pushpa 2.

Take a look at it:

The 2021 film Pushpa featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, which was one of the major highlights of the film and it still remains to be a fan favourite.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is slated to release on December 6, 2024. The film will also feature Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj, among others.

The action film is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

On the work front, Shraddha is basking in the success of her recently released comedy-horror film Stree 2, which also starred Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead.

It became the highest grossing Hindi film of 2024.

