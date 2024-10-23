Did Tamannaah Bhatia Just CONFIRM Shraddha Kapoor's Item Song In Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2?

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. It is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021. Recent reports suggest that Shraddha Kapoor is in talks with the makers of Pushpa 2 for a special item number in the film.

While Shraddha has not yet commented on the reports, it appears that Tamannaah Bhatia may have subtly confirmed Kapoor's item song in Pushpa 2. On Tuesday, October 23, Bhatia shared a reel on her Instagram handle celebrating 500 million views of her song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2.

Check it out:

Shraddha commented on Bhatia's reel and wrote, ""Beauty" called. It wants its secrets back. What a fireball!!!" In response, Tamannaah playfully replied, "@shraddhakapoor waiting to see you now my Favourite street."

Tamannaah's response has further fueled rumors of Shraddha doing an item dance number for Pushpa 2.

Take a look at it:

The 2021 film Pushpa featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, which was one of the major highlights of the film and it still remains to be a fan favourite.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is slated to release on December 6, 2024. The film will also feature Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj, among others.

The action film is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

On the work front, Shraddha is basking in the success of her recently released comedy-horror film Stree 2, which also starred Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead.

It became the highest grossing Hindi film of 2024.