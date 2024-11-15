Allu Arjun Says His 10-Year-Old Son Ayaan Is Like Ranbir Kapoor In Animal: 'He Won't Spare Me If...'

South superstar Allu Arjun, who is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Pushpa 2, recently likened his 10-year-old son to Ranbir Kapoor's controversial character in Animal. Allu Arjun also lauded Ranbir and said that he hopes to do a film with him in future.

During his appearance on Unstoppable With NBK, host Nandamuri Balakrishna prodded Allu Arjun about his love life before marrying wife Sneha Reddy. To that, the actor replied, "My kids will also watch this show. I told my son I only loved his mom and married her."

He went on to say, "He’s like Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. He will do anything for his dad but won’t spare me if something goes wrong for his mom."

During the same segment, Allu Arjun was asked to say a few words about actors whose photos cropped up on the screen. When Ranbir's photo was shown, the actor gushed, "He is one of the finest actors in Bollywood in this generation. He is just wow. He is also my personal favourite. I like him a lot, he is very good."

On the work front, Allu Arjun is all set for the release of the biggest film of the year, Pushpa: The Rule, which is a follow up to his blockbuster 2021 film, Pushpa: The Rise. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles, while Sreeleela will be seen performing a special item song.

Pushpa 2 will release in theatres on December 5, 2024.