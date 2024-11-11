Allu Arjun Fans STORM Youtube Channel's Office In Hyderabad, Create Ruckus Over Objectionable Videos Of Actor With Wife Sneha Reddy (VIDEO)

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun's fans stormed the office of a Youtube channel in Hyderabad on Monday after claiming that it posted "objectionable videos" of the actor and his wife, Sneha Reddy, on their page. The angry mob was seen creating a ruckus at the office and they even forcefully made the employees delete the videos from their channel.

The All India Allu Arjun Fans & Welfare Association, which is the official fan club of the Pushpa star, took to their X handle to share videos in which fans of the actor can be seen storming the office of Red TV, a Youtube channel. In the videos, the mob can be seen involved in a heated argument with the employees of the channel and even threatening to ransack the office if they refuse to take down the videos in question.

We have been following RED TV closely for the past few months and monitoring the way they are running a negative campaign against @alluarjun garu.



Recently, they crossed all boundaries by involving his wife Sneha Reddy garu, and his children, and even posting thumbnails… pic.twitter.com/gB37dVfCxS — All India Allu Arjun Fans & Welfare Association (@AIAFAOnline) November 11, 2024

"We have been following RED TV closely for the past few months and monitoring the way they are running a negative campaign against @alluarjun garu. Recently, they crossed all boundaries by involving his wife Sneha Reddy garu, and his children, and even posting thumbnails suggesting harm to Allu Arjun garu," the fan club said in an official statement.

The statement further read, "To make social media a safe place, we visited their office to request, demand, and warn them to delete all these videos and stop such actions immediately."

As an employee working with the channel deleted the videos from Youtube, one of the senior members of the team was heard apologising to Allu Arjun and his fans. "As you can see, these thumbnails, they have been put up by mistake. I am truly sorry to Allu Arjun garu, because we did not intend to do this. We also apologise to the fans who came here, we won’t repeat it again," he said.

Allu Arjun's fans warned the channel officials that such acts would not be tolerated if repeated.

The actor is yet to issue an official statement on the fiasco.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Pushpa: The Rule. It is slated to hit the silver screens on December 5.