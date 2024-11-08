Not Shraddha Kapoor, Sreeleela To Perform Item Song With Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2, LEAKED Photo From Sets Goes Viral

Sreeleela To Perform Item Song With Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2, LEAKED Photo From Sets Goes Viral | Photo Via X

Sreeleela, a well-known actress in the Telugu and Kannada industries, who was last seen in Guntur Kaaram alongside Mahesh Babu, is all set to be a part of the hit film Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she will be performing an item song with Allu Arjun. Although rumours initially suggested Shraddha Kapoor would feature in the song, now a leaked photo from the film's sets has now gone viral, confirming that Sreeleela will be doing the item number.

In the viral photo, Allu Arjun can be seen dressed in an all-orange pant and shirt. Sreeleela, on the other hand, looked sizzling in a black embroidered blouse paired with a long pleated skirt. The leaked photo has sparked excitement among fans, around the upcoming item song in Pushpa 2.

Check out the leaked photo:

Reportedly, Sreeleela and Allu Arjun's item number was shot in Hyderabad where a special set was built in a studio. The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Meanwhile, the 2021 film Pushpa featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, which was one of the major highlights of the film and it still remains to be a fan favourite.

According to Koimoi, Shraddha demanded a remuneration of Rs 5 crore, which was the same fee that Samantha Ruth Prabhu received for her item number Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise. However, Kapoor's request was denied by the makers of Pushpa 2.

Meanwhile. Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is directed and written by Sukumar, is slated to release on December 5, 2024. Rashmika Mandanna will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel