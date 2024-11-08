 Not Shraddha Kapoor, Sreeleela To Perform Item Song With Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2, LEAKED Photo From Sets Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNot Shraddha Kapoor, Sreeleela To Perform Item Song With Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2, LEAKED Photo From Sets Goes Viral

Not Shraddha Kapoor, Sreeleela To Perform Item Song With Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2, LEAKED Photo From Sets Goes Viral

Sreeleela, who was last seen in Guntur Kaaram alongside Mahesh Babu, is set to feature in Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she will perform an item song with Allu Arjun. While rumours initially suggested that Shraddha Kapoor would be a part of the song, a leaked photo from the film's sets has now gone viral, confirming that Sreeleela will be performing the item number.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Sreeleela To Perform Item Song With Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2, LEAKED Photo From Sets Goes Viral | Photo Via X

Sreeleela, a well-known actress in the Telugu and Kannada industries, who was last seen in Guntur Kaaram alongside Mahesh Babu, is all set to be a part of the hit film Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she will be performing an item song with Allu Arjun. Although rumours initially suggested Shraddha Kapoor would feature in the song, now a leaked photo from the film's sets has now gone viral, confirming that Sreeleela will be doing the item number.

In the viral photo, Allu Arjun can be seen dressed in an all-orange pant and shirt. Sreeleela, on the other hand, looked sizzling in a black embroidered blouse paired with a long pleated skirt. The leaked photo has sparked excitement among fans, around the upcoming item song in Pushpa 2.

Check out the leaked photo:

Read Also
Rashmika Mandanna Walks Out Of Venky Kudumula's Film, Gets Replaced by Sreeleela
article-image

Reportedly, Sreeleela and Allu Arjun's item number was shot in Hyderabad where a special set was built in a studio. The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: ED Raids Forex Firms In Crackdown On Illegal Foreign Currency Operations, Seizes ₹4.6 Crore
Mumbai: ED Raids Forex Firms In Crackdown On Illegal Foreign Currency Operations, Seizes ₹4.6 Crore
NEET PG-2024: National Medical Commission's Revised Guidelines For Counselling Aims To Promote Transparency In Admissions
NEET PG-2024: National Medical Commission's Revised Guidelines For Counselling Aims To Promote Transparency In Admissions
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bhupesh Baghel Slams BJP For Linking Red Colour To Naxalism, Defends Congress’s ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bhupesh Baghel Slams BJP For Linking Red Colour To Naxalism, Defends Congress’s ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’
Gopalgarh Riots Case: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma’s Request For Exemption From Permanent Court Appearance Denied
Gopalgarh Riots Case: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma’s Request For Exemption From Permanent Court Appearance Denied

Meanwhile, the 2021 film Pushpa featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, which was one of the major highlights of the film and it still remains to be a fan favourite.

Read Also
Video: Citadel Duo Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan Groove To Oo Antava At A Club In Serbia
article-image

According to Koimoi, Shraddha demanded a remuneration of Rs 5 crore, which was the same fee that Samantha Ruth Prabhu received for her item number Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise. However, Kapoor's request was denied by the makers of Pushpa 2.

Meanwhile. Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is directed and written by Sukumar, is slated to release on December 5, 2024. Rashmika Mandanna will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel

Read Also
Did Tamannaah Bhatia Just CONFIRM Shraddha Kapoor's Item Song In Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2?
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ajay Devgn Lauds Arjun Kapoor In Singham Again: 'Kaafi Log Pehle Ulta Seedha Bol Rahe The, He Proved...

Ajay Devgn Lauds Arjun Kapoor In Singham Again: 'Kaafi Log Pehle Ulta Seedha Bol Rahe The, He Proved...

Not Shraddha Kapoor, Sreeleela To Perform Item Song With Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2, LEAKED Photo From...

Not Shraddha Kapoor, Sreeleela To Perform Item Song With Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2, LEAKED Photo From...

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan Receives Fresh Death Threat Demanding Rs 5 Crore; Lyricist Of His Film...

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan Receives Fresh Death Threat Demanding Rs 5 Crore; Lyricist Of His Film...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Backing Out Of Citadel: Honey Bunny Due To Myositis: 'Raj & DK Didn't...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Backing Out Of Citadel: Honey Bunny Due To Myositis: 'Raj & DK Didn't...

Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor Bashes Vivian Dsena, Asks 'Kaam Ka Ghamand Kisko Dikha Rahe Hai?'

Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor Bashes Vivian Dsena, Asks 'Kaam Ka Ghamand Kisko Dikha Rahe Hai?'