Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil To Have An Epic Face-Off in Pushpa: The Rule

After the blockbuster success of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, fans of Allu Arjun eagerly await the release of second instalment, Pushpa: The Rule. In fact, the teaser and new look that released some time ago raised their excitement, and now they crave for latest updates about the film. So here it is.

As per the latest updates, Film’s lead actor Allu Arjun to lock horns with Fahadh Faasil, which is sure to leave the viewers amused.

Telugu actress Anasurya Bharadwa, who played the role as Dakshayani in the blockbuster hit ‘Pushpa The Rise, directed by Sukumarm recently spoke to India Today about the upcoming season.

HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID

In Pushpa The Rise, Anasuya portrayed the character of Dakshayani, also known as Daksha, who is the wife of Srinu and seeks vengeance against Pushpa for her brother's untimely demise. When asked about her involvement in the highly anticipated sequel, 'Pushpa The Rule’,

Anasuya remained tight-lipped, but she did express her excitement, stating that the role is incredibly thrilling.

She revealed that 'Pushpa The Rule' promises to surpass the grandeur of its predecessor, thanks to director Sukumar's visionary storytelling. Anasuya eagerly awaits the moment when audiences can witness the epic face-off between Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Fahadh Faasil's Shekhawat on the silver screen.

ABOUT PUSHPA: THE RULE

The sequel, produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, also brings back Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Actors like Rao Ramesh, Dhanunjay, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj round out the cast.

Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), and cinematography and editing are handled by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas, respectively. Fans of the Telugu superstar are eagerly awaiting the release of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to see their favourite actor back in action.