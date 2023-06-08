 Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil To Have An Epic Face-Off in Pushpa: The Rule
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAllu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil To Have An Epic Face-Off in Pushpa: The Rule

Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil To Have An Epic Face-Off in Pushpa: The Rule

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image

After the blockbuster success of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, fans of Allu Arjun eagerly await the release of second instalment, Pushpa: The Rule. In fact, the teaser and new look that released some time ago raised their excitement, and now they crave for latest updates about the film. So here it is. 

As per the latest updates, Film’s lead actor Allu Arjun to lock horns with Fahadh Faasil, which is sure to leave the viewers amused.  

Telugu actress Anasurya Bharadwa, who played the  role as Dakshayani in the blockbuster hit ‘Pushpa The Rise, directed by Sukumarm recently spoke to India Today about the upcoming season.

Read Also
Pushpa 2: The Rule: Shoot begins for Allu Arjun-starrer in Odisha's forest cover in Malkangiri
article-image

HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID

In Pushpa The Rise, Anasuya portrayed the character of Dakshayani, also known as Daksha, who is the wife of Srinu and seeks vengeance against Pushpa for her brother's untimely demise. When asked about her involvement in the highly anticipated sequel, 'Pushpa The Rule’, 

Anasuya remained tight-lipped, but she did express her excitement, stating that the role is incredibly thrilling.

She revealed that 'Pushpa The Rule' promises to surpass the grandeur of its predecessor, thanks to director Sukumar's visionary storytelling. Anasuya eagerly awaits the moment when audiences can witness the epic face-off between Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Fahadh Faasil's Shekhawat on the silver screen.

Read Also
Allu Arjun wears saree, jewellery in Pushpa: The Rule poster, actor's FIRST look unveiled on his...
article-image

ABOUT PUSHPA: THE RULE

The sequel, produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, also brings back Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Actors like Rao Ramesh, Dhanunjay, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj round out the cast.

Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), and cinematography and editing are handled by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas, respectively. Fans of the Telugu superstar are eagerly awaiting the release of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to see their favourite actor back in action.

Read Also
Pushpa: The Rule: Mystery video suggesting Allu Arjun's disappearance lead to fan discussions online
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh To Recreate Romantic Scene From Veer-Zaara in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh To Recreate Romantic Scene From Veer-Zaara in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil To Have An Epic Face-Off in Pushpa: The Rule

Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil To Have An Epic Face-Off in Pushpa: The Rule

MS Dhoni Marks Debut As Film Producer with Let's Get Married - Watch Teaser

MS Dhoni Marks Debut As Film Producer with Let's Get Married - Watch Teaser

The Kashmir Files Producer To Donate More Than 10,000 Adipurush Movie Tickets Across Telangana

The Kashmir Files Producer To Donate More Than 10,000 Adipurush Movie Tickets Across Telangana

Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram, Alia Bhatt As Sita In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan? Here's What We Know

Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram, Alia Bhatt As Sita In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan? Here's What We Know