 'All Eyes On Reasi': Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna & Other Celebs Condemn Jammu & Kashmir Terror Attack
Nine people lost their lives as a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge after terrorists fired at it

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
A bus carrying pilgrims to a temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district fell into a gorge after a major terror attack, claiming nine lives. As the nation condemned the incident, several Bollywood celebs too came forth to extend their condolences to the victims and shared posts about the incident on social media.

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on the pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu & Kashmir. They were going for Vaishnodevi Darshan and terrorists open fired them only because they were Hindus. I pray for the departed and hope for the swift recovery of the injured."

Actress Rashmika Mandanna shared a picture that read 'All Eyes On Reasi' and along with that wrote, "Hurts my heart hearing about this, so many innocent lives lost. My heartfelt condolences to all the victims and their families. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured."

"Devastated by the horrific attack on innocent pilgrims in Reasi. I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist act. Praying for the departed souls," Varun Dhawan wrote.

Uorfi Javed questioned, "Killing in the name of religion - which God tells you this?"

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his X handle and stated, "Angry, Pained and Saddened by the cowardly attack on pilgrims in Reasi. Jammu! May Almighty give the loved ones of victims the strength to bear the pain and loss. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"Heartbroken & devastated with the visuals of the Reasi terror attack. Prayers with the victims and families," Riteish Deshmukh wrote.

According to officials, the bus carrying Hindu pilgrim was on its way from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra when it was attacked by terrorists around 6:10 pm. "Terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge," a senior official stated.

Nearly 33 people have been injured in the incident.

