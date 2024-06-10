Reasi Terror Attack: Eyewitness Recalls Ordeal, Says 'Terrorists First Shot Driver In His Forehead, Then Bus Fell Into Ditch (VIDEO) | @Indian_Analyzer

Reasi: A day after about nine people died and 33 others got injured after a bus carrying pilgrims to Shivkhori in Reasi district of J&K came under terrorist attack on Sunday (June 9), a video of an eyewitness recalling the ordeal has come to light. The video was posted by @Indian_Analyzer on X (formerly known as Twitter). The eyewitness reportedly said, "First of all, Terrorists shot the driver in the forehead, after which the bus fell into the ditch. After that, the terrorists kept firing intermittently for about an hour."

Meanwhile, SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma has shared an update regarding the Reasi terror attack. She said, "The militants fired upon the bus yesterday... 9 people are reportedly dead and 33 were injured and are being treated in different hospitals. As per eyewitnesses, 2 (terrorists) were there. Combing operation is underway in the area. 5 teams have been formed to search in the area."

As per an ANI report, "The Indian Army has launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi on Monday (June 10) morning following the attack on a bus coming from Shiv Khori, in which ten pilgrims were killed on Sunday evening. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also arrived in Reasi and drones are also being used in search operation in dense forest areas in and around the incident site."

The bus was on its way from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra during the journey it was targetted by terrorists at around 06.10 pm on Sunday when it reached Pouni area of Reasi district bordering Rajouri. Terrorists opened fire due to which the driver lost control and the bus plunged into a gorge.