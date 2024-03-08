Alia Bhatt's 'Little Woman' Raha Makes Red Heart For Her, Netizens Ask 'Choti Bacchi Kaise Bana Sakti Hai?'

To celebrate International Women's Day 2024 on Friday, actor Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a picture of a heart made by her "little woman."

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared the picture that she captioned, "my little woman made this for me... & I share this with all of you.. Happy women's day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life!"

As soon as the 'Highway' actor shared the picture, friends and fans responded in the comments section and shared their reactions. While some fans extended Women's Day wishes to the actor, others expressed surprise.

A user wrote, "Raha knows sewing??how can a 2 yr old make this.can someone explain.asking just out of curiosity." Another user commented, "Raha itni badi ho gyi kya jo yeh sab bana leti hai." A user wrote, "Choti bacchi kaise bana sakti hai yeh." However, Alia didn't mention in the picture's caption who the "little woman" is.

The 'Raazi' actor recently shared an adorable picture of her daughter Raha from the pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The image shows Alia holding baby Raha in her arms. Both mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in printed brown outfits. Also, this post is special because this is the first time Alia dropped a picture of Raha's full face on social media.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child in November 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's 'Jigra' and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War."