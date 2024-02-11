Alia Bhatt Mobbed By Fans Post Lunch Date With Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 11, 2024
On Sunday, Alia Bhatt stepped out for a family lunch in Bandra, Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt was accompanied by her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan.
For the lunch date, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress donned a tank top paired with blue denim jeans and a green shirt.
Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan donned stylish outfits as they were spotted by the paparazzi.
Alia Bhatt was mobbed by her fans outside the restaurant in Mumbai.
The Student Of The Year actress acknowledged her fans and clicked selfies with them.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh in the lead.
Next, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Jigra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal.
Thanks For Reading!