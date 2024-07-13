Alia Bhatt's 160-Year-Old Saree Features Pure Silver Zari Border & Is Made With 6 Grams Of Gold; See PHOTOS

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has set a new benchmark in wedding fashion. She made heads turn at the grand star-studded event as she delved into India's sartorial legacy by wearing a 160-year-old pink silk saree from ace designer Manish Malhotra's archival weave collection.

The exquisite saree, woven in Gujarat, is made of pure silk and adorned with a real zari border composed of 99 per cent pure silver. According to an Instagram fashion watchdog Diet Sabya, approximately six grams of gold was used in the historic saree to add to its regal allure.

Alia complemented the saree with traditional jewellry. She opted for a heavy choker necklace, matching earrings and a maang tikka, all adorned with precious stones. The actress styled her hair in a sleek, center-parted bun. To give a classic touch to her traditional look, Alia added a gajra to her bun. She kept her makeup subtle and let her saree and accessories do the talking.

The actress shared her pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Brb celebrating love in my century old pallu." Take a look:

Alia's decision to wear the Ashavali saree celebrated the beauty of Indian textiles and heritage, making it a memorable fashion moment in the world of Bollywood.

The actress attended the event with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. They were all smiles as they arrived at the venue together and walked hand-in-hand while posing for the photographers.

Several pictures of Ranbir and Alia grooving with Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others during the wedding have also surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina. She has Jee Le Zaraa with Kartina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, Love and War with Ranbir and Vicky and Alpha with Sharvari Wagh in the pipeline.