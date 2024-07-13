 Alia Bhatt's 160-Year-Old Saree Features Pure Silver Zari Border & Is Made With 6 Grams Of Gold; See PHOTOS
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAlia Bhatt's 160-Year-Old Saree Features Pure Silver Zari Border & Is Made With 6 Grams Of Gold; See PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's 160-Year-Old Saree Features Pure Silver Zari Border & Is Made With 6 Grams Of Gold; See PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's exquisite saree, woven in Gujarat, is from ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's archival weave collection

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has set a new benchmark in wedding fashion. She made heads turn at the grand star-studded event as she delved into India's sartorial legacy by wearing a 160-year-old pink silk saree from ace designer Manish Malhotra's archival weave collection.

The exquisite saree, woven in Gujarat, is made of pure silk and adorned with a real zari border composed of 99 per cent pure silver. According to an Instagram fashion watchdog Diet Sabya, approximately six grams of gold was used in the historic saree to add to its regal allure.

Read Also
Celebs We Missed At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan To...
article-image

Alia complemented the saree with traditional jewellry. She opted for a heavy choker necklace, matching earrings and a maang tikka, all adorned with precious stones. The actress styled her hair in a sleek, center-parted bun. To give a classic touch to her traditional look, Alia added a gajra to her bun. She kept her makeup subtle and let her saree and accessories do the talking.

The actress shared her pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Brb celebrating love in my century old pallu." Take a look:

Alia's decision to wear the Ashavali saree celebrated the beauty of Indian textiles and heritage, making it a memorable fashion moment in the world of Bollywood.

The actress attended the event with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. They were all smiles as they arrived at the venue together and walked hand-in-hand while posing for the photographers.

Several pictures of Ranbir and Alia grooving with Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others during the wedding have also surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina. She has Jee Le Zaraa with Kartina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, Love and War with Ranbir and Vicky and Alpha with Sharvari Wagh in the pipeline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Abhishek Malhan REACTS After Getting Trolled For Criticising Ambani Splurging ₹5000 Crore On...

Abhishek Malhan REACTS After Getting Trolled For Criticising Ambani Splurging ₹5000 Crore On...

Alia Bhatt's 160-Year-Old Saree Features Pure Silver Zari Border & Is Made With 6 Grams Of Gold; See...

Alia Bhatt's 160-Year-Old Saree Features Pure Silver Zari Border & Is Made With 6 Grams Of Gold; See...

'Mannerless, Disrespectful': Ananya Panday TROLLED For 'Pushing' Nick Jonas While Dancing At Anant...

'Mannerless, Disrespectful': Ananya Panday TROLLED For 'Pushing' Nick Jonas While Dancing At Anant...

Celebs We Missed At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan To...

Celebs We Missed At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan To...

Kim Kardashian Wears Red Saree With Risqué Blouse, INSIDE Photo With Nita Ambani Goes Viral From...

Kim Kardashian Wears Red Saree With Risqué Blouse, INSIDE Photo With Nita Ambani Goes Viral From...