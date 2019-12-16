Alia Bhatt pairs her Rs 8k dress with Rs 2.6 lakh bag as airport look!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back in the bay after filming their shoot schedule in Manali. The much in love couple, missed to make an appearance on Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain that was a massive family affair. Seems like they rushed back to not miss out entirely on the celebrations.
Making their best fashion foot forward, Alia was seen wearing a fawn maxi dress by Cord Studio, paired with a red and black Louis Vuitton city steamer bag, and brown leather boots. Surprisingly the costs Rs 8,000 only, whereas the bag has a price tag of a whopping Rs 2.6 lakh.
Meanwhile Ranbir opted for a grey t-shirt, distressed jeans and a beige jacket. He accessorised his look with mustard boots, a blue cap and some cool shades.
Recently astrologer Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar predicted that Ranbir and Alia will get married soon. According to a quote mentioned by an Instagram account, Kumar said, “According to their horoscopes both Ranbir & Alia have strong possibility of marriage from October 2019 and it runs through 2020 . “Shukra” is the planet that indicates love and romance and currently the stars are very positive in both the horoscopes. However Alia‘s horoscope is indicating a small problem that could create some confusion or misunderstandings which could cause a delay. Am sure the families have consulted their respective astrologers and working on the solution. In case the couple do end up tying the knot it will very positively contribute to their mutual career growth and they will be unstoppable for coming years.”
The couple is all set to feature in their upcoming film Brahmastra, which is first part of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy. The film is scheduled to release in May 2020.
